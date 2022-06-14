NEWS

Animal rights group seeks inquiry into big cat shipment to party isle

Animal rights group seeks inquiry into big cat shipment to party isle

An animal rights group on Tuesday called for a judicial investigation into a shipment of two lions and a tiger that was allowed to go through customs in northern Greece, destined for the party island of Mykonos.

The call for the inquiry came after state broadcaster ERT reported the discovery by customs officers at the Promachonas border crossing in northern Greece of the three big cats, which were packed into three separate cages in a truck traveling from Slovenia.

According to ERT’s report on Monday, the customs officers let the cargo through after ascertaining that it was accompanied by valid documents certifying the ownership of the three exotic animals.

On Tuesday, the Panhellenic Animal Welfare and Environmental Organization demanded an investigation into the use the animals are destined for and asked whether owning exotic and potentially dangerous animals such as these is legal in Greece.

Member-states Cyprus, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Malta last month submitted a proposal for a European Union ban on people keeping dangerous or endangered animals as pets.

Animal Protection
READ MORE
Court vindicates animal shelter in Crete after false charges of profiteering
NEWS

Court vindicates animal shelter in Crete after false charges of profiteering

Iraklio man arrested after nearly 40 dogs found in deplorable conditions
NEWS

Iraklio man arrested after nearly 40 dogs found in deplorable conditions

Vultures most frequent victims of poisoning
NEWS

Vultures most frequent victims of poisoning

Greece halts seismic surveys off Corfu over whale strandings 
NEWS

Greece halts seismic surveys off Corfu over whale strandings 

Whale calf stranded off Athens coast led in deep waters
NEWS

Whale calf stranded off Athens coast led in deep waters

More help for Salamina island’s strays
NEWS

More help for Salamina island’s strays