Greek MPs react anew to Turkish minister’s terrorism accusations

Greek lawmakers reacted strongly on Wednesday to accusations by Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu that Athens is sponsoring terrorists, during a joint meeting of the Political Committee of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA) and the Mediterranean and Middle East Special Group, which continues in Istanbul.

Soylu also accused France, Germany, Sweden and Finland in the same speech.

“If you believe that there is a conspiracy of the West against Turkey, what are you doing in NATO?” the MPs asked, according to information cited by Greek broadcaster Skai.

The Turkish interior minister also accused Greece and EU border agency Frontex of engaging in systematic pushbacks in the Aegean.

This was the second clash between the two NATO member-states at the same meeting. On Tuesday, four Greek lawmakers reacted to Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar’s demand for Greece to demilitarize its islands, questioning their sovereignty as well as airspace and sea zones.