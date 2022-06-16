EU warns Turkey against continued escalation with Greece

Turkey must cease making threats and engaging in actions that are detrimental to good neighborly relations and must respect the sovereignty, territorial waters and airspace of all European Union member-states, the EU Commission’s lead spokesman for foreign affairs, Peter Stano, said on Thursday.

According to Greece’s state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency, Stano said that the EU and its member-states expect Turkey to have a constructive attitude and to avoid steps that escalate tension with Greece, warning that failure to do so would compel the bloc to examine the appropriate response.

The European official stressed that all differences need to be resolved peacefully, through dialogue, and with respect to international law.