NEWS

Greece rejects Turkey’s spy claim; monitoring case of arrested citizen

Greece rejects Turkey’s spy claim; monitoring case of arrested citizen
[AMNA]

The Greek government on Monday rejected again recent claims in Turkish media that a Greek citizen arrested in Turkey a few weeks ago was spying for Athens, adding that the Foreign Ministry was monitoring developments closely.

According to hurriyetdailynews, which cited a report on Demiroren News Agency, Turkish authorities arrested Mohamed Amar Ampara on claims he had been compiling information about the Turkish military on the border and transferring it to Greek intelligence. Ampara, the report claimed, was operating disguised as a businessman during his trips to Turkey and was now being interrogated by the Turkish Intelligence Services.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said Ampara “has nothing to do with any Greek service” and criticized Turkey for failig to provide any information on his whereabouts until last Saturday, despite Athens raising the issue repeatedly.

Diplomacy Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens prepared for Madrid challenges
NEWS

Athens prepared for Madrid challenges

Demarche to be issued for every Turkish overflight, violation
NEWS

Demarche to be issued for every Turkish overflight, violation

Athens won’t be drawn into rhetoric game, says PM
NEWS

Athens won’t be drawn into rhetoric game, says PM

Mitsotakis, Draghi meet to discuss energy cooperation
NEWS

Mitsotakis, Draghi meet to discuss energy cooperation

FM Dendias briefs EU counterparts on Turkish provocations
NEWS

FM Dendias briefs EU counterparts on Turkish provocations

Efforts afoot to de-escalate tensions
NEWS

Efforts afoot to de-escalate tensions