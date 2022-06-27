Greece rejects Turkey’s spy claim; monitoring case of arrested citizen

The Greek government on Monday rejected again recent claims in Turkish media that a Greek citizen arrested in Turkey a few weeks ago was spying for Athens, adding that the Foreign Ministry was monitoring developments closely.

According to hurriyetdailynews, which cited a report on Demiroren News Agency, Turkish authorities arrested Mohamed Amar Ampara on claims he had been compiling information about the Turkish military on the border and transferring it to Greek intelligence. Ampara, the report claimed, was operating disguised as a businessman during his trips to Turkey and was now being interrogated by the Turkish Intelligence Services.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said Ampara “has nothing to do with any Greek service” and criticized Turkey for failig to provide any information on his whereabouts until last Saturday, despite Athens raising the issue repeatedly.