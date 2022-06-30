Greek opposition leader calls for NATO commitment of support over Turkey

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis must demand that NATO make a formal commitment to support Greece against Turkey’s expansionist aspirations and challenges, main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras has said.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, the leftist leader expressed his party’s “grave” concern that Turkey “is rapidly upgrading its role and status in international developments following the Russian invasion in Ukraine, while also sharpening its aggressive rhetoric and its publicly expressed revisionist ambitions in the Aegean.”

Instead of addressing these disturbing developments, Tsipras said, Mitsotakis is more focused on the domestic scene, “making [Greek] foreign policy fully subservient to the propaganda of an electoral campaign” ahead of general elections at the end of his term in 2023. It is an attitude, he noted, that encourages Ankara to persist with its behavior. [AMNA]