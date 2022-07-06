NEWS

Cyprus brings back indoor mask wearing amid Covid-19 surge

Cyprus brings back indoor mask wearing amid Covid-19 surge
A woman wearing a protective mask walks at a main shopping street in central capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. [Petros Karadjias/AP Photo)

Cyprus is bringing back compulsory mask-wearing in indoor areas for everyone age 12 and over amid a surge of Covid-19 infections.

The government said Wednesday the infection spike is in line with a global trend that’s mainly owed to the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the coronavirus.

According to Health Ministry figures, 19,503 people tested positive from a total of 147,623 samples between June 25 to July 5 out of a population of approximately 916,000. The numbers don’t include the approximately 250,000 people in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north of the ethically divided island nation.

The measures take effect on Friday. The government said mask wearing isn’t compulsory at home, for family members inside a vehicle, during meals, athletes, cooks during grilling and for people with ailments and other health issues that make it difficult for them to wear a face mask.

The government warned that compliance checks will be in effect and any individual or business violating the order could face a fine of 300 euros.

Health officials have said the high infection rate hasn’t so far resulted in a parallel surge of serious symptoms requiring intensive hospital treatment. [AP]

Cyprus Coronavirus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus to further ease use of Covid certificates, masks
NEWS

Cyprus to further ease use of Covid certificates, masks

Cyprus to ease Covid measures as summer tourist season nears
NEWS

Cyprus to ease Covid measures as summer tourist season nears

Cyprus Orthodox archbishop suspends 12 unvaccinated priests
NEWS

Cyprus Orthodox archbishop suspends 12 unvaccinated priests

Cyprus court upholds vaccination certificate requirements
NEWS

Cyprus court upholds vaccination certificate requirements

Cyprus to lift restrictions on vaccinated travelers in March
NEWS

Cyprus to lift restrictions on vaccinated travelers in March

Cyprus sees record high Covid cases on Omicron variant
NEWS

Cyprus sees record high Covid cases on Omicron variant