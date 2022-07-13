Deadly road accident raises wild boar issue

If no action is taken to control the explosion of the wild boar population in Greece, the likelihood of fatal accidents will grow, according to Christos Vlachos, a professor at Aristotle University’s Department of Forestry and Natural Environment.

His warning came after a herd of wild boar caused a three-car pile-up that resulted in two deaths and four injuries on the new Thessaloniki-Neo Petritsi highway in northern Greece on Monday night.

“We are invading wildlife habitats and breeding grounds and the result is that some species are moving closer to cities in search of food. This means accidents will happen,” says Vlachos, adding that the wild boar population has increased because they feel safe and are reproducing in large numbers.

Vlachos also insists that the species must be charted so that initiatives can be taken, including hunting, to maintain the population at normal levels.