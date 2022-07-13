NEWS

Deadly road accident raises wild boar issue

Deadly road accident raises wild boar issue
[AP]

If no action is taken to control the explosion of the wild boar population in Greece, the likelihood of fatal accidents will grow, according to Christos Vlachos, a professor at Aristotle University’s Department of Forestry and Natural Environment.

His warning came after a herd of wild boar caused a three-car pile-up that resulted in two deaths and four injuries on the new Thessaloniki-Neo Petritsi highway in northern Greece on Monday night. 

“We are invading wildlife habitats and breeding grounds and the result is that some species are moving closer to cities in search of food. This means accidents will happen,” says Vlachos, adding that the wild boar population has increased because they feel safe and are reproducing in large numbers.

Vlachos also insists that the species must be charted so that initiatives can be taken, including hunting, to maintain the population at normal levels. 

Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU environmental agency rates Athens air quality as ‘moderate’
NEWS

EU environmental agency rates Athens air quality as ‘moderate’

EU Parliament to vote on ‘green’ gas and nuclear rules
NEWS

EU Parliament to vote on ‘green’ gas and nuclear rules

EU fines for illegal landfills keep piling up
NEWS

EU fines for illegal landfills keep piling up

Purple jellyfish numbers in relative decline
NEWS

Purple jellyfish numbers in relative decline

Platform for subsidies for new fridges, air conditioners opens
NEWS

Platform for subsidies for new fridges, air conditioners opens

Building permits issued without authority approval
NEWS

Building permits issued without authority approval