Greek FM warns against Turkish revisionism

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Deputy Defense Minister Nikos Hardalias visited the 115 Combat Wing of the Hellenic Air Force at Souda air base in Crete on Tuesday to mark the conclusion of the bilateral Greek-US joint training exercise Poseidon’s Rage 22.

The two ministers were accompanied by the chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff, General Konstantinos Floros, the chief of the Hellenic Air Force General Staff, Lieutenant General Themistoklis Bourolias, and US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis.

In his comments, Dendias said that Greek and American pilots trained together over the Aegean the Eastern Mediterranean in a broad spectrum of scenarios and a missions “with just one goal: to preserve peace, stability and democracy.”

The US and Greece, both sent humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine and both imposed heavy sanctions on Russia as did all of our allies. Well, to be honest with you, almost all with one exception,” Dendias said, in a thinly-disguised reference to Turkey.

“Our historically turbulent region cannot afford any more provocative, aggressive and revisionist actions and behaviors. We need to work together to preserve peace, security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and beyond,” he said.

According to a tweet by the Foreign Ministry, the officials visited an exhibition of US F-35 fighter jets, while during a tour at the premises of the NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Center at Souda Bay, they were briefed on NMIOTC’s mission, role and activities.

Wonderful to visit Souda Bay with @NikosDendias @nhardalias @ChiefHNDGS and HAFGS Chief Bourolias for #PoseidonsRage22, highlighting the strength of the 🇺🇸🇬🇷 defence relationship and interoperability of our forces. Together we make NATO and the region stronger and more secure. pic.twitter.com/Facdv8LQEg — George J. Tsunis (@USAmbassadorGR) July 19, 2022