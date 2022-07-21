NEWS

Turkish invasion of Cyprus commemorated

Turkish invasion of Cyprus commemorated
A Greek Evzone stands in front of a monument in Cyprus dedicated to officers and soldiers that fell during the Turkish invasion. [Greek Defense Ministry/Intime News]

Cyprus and Greece marked the 48th anniversary of Turkey’s invasion of the island nation in 1974, on Wednesday.

Greek Deputy Defense Minister Nikos Hardalias attended the commemorative events in Cyprus for the fallen and missing officers and soldiers during the invasion, and laid a wreath at the Makedonitissa Tomb, a military cemetery and war memorial in Nicosia.

Referring to the invasion which led to the occupation of northern Cyprus by Turkish troops till this day, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said “the wound of the illegal occupation remains deep.”

“We always remember those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of Cyprus and we demand its reunification, based on UN resolutions and the principles of international law,” she said.

History Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus president: Turkish Cypriot proposals aim at partition
NEWS

Cyprus president: Turkish Cypriot proposals aim at partition

AHI commemorates the 48th anniversary of the invasion of Cyprus
NEWS

AHI commemorates the 48th anniversary of the invasion of Cyprus

Emergency sirens wake up divided Cyprus
NEWS

Emergency sirens wake up divided Cyprus

Cypriot president tests positive for Covid-19
NEWS

Cypriot president tests positive for Covid-19

Four charged over Cyprus cash-for-passports scandal
NEWS

Four charged over Cyprus cash-for-passports scandal

500-year-old icon looted from divided Cyprus repatriated
NEWS

500-year-old icon looted from divided Cyprus repatriated