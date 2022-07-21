Turkish invasion of Cyprus commemorated

A Greek Evzone stands in front of a monument in Cyprus dedicated to officers and soldiers that fell during the Turkish invasion. [Greek Defense Ministry/Intime News]

Cyprus and Greece marked the 48th anniversary of Turkey’s invasion of the island nation in 1974, on Wednesday.

Greek Deputy Defense Minister Nikos Hardalias attended the commemorative events in Cyprus for the fallen and missing officers and soldiers during the invasion, and laid a wreath at the Makedonitissa Tomb, a military cemetery and war memorial in Nicosia.

Referring to the invasion which led to the occupation of northern Cyprus by Turkish troops till this day, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said “the wound of the illegal occupation remains deep.”

“We always remember those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of Cyprus and we demand its reunification, based on UN resolutions and the principles of international law,” she said.