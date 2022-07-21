NEWS

Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline resumes flows, easing supply concerns

The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, on Thursday. [Markus Schreiber/AP]

Russian gas resumed flowing through the biggest pipeline between Russia and Germany on Thursday after a 10-day outage, the operator said, easing concerns that the maintenance period would be extended.

Europe has been on edge about the restart of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline after annual maintenance, with governments bracing for possible further supply cuts amid an economic tit-for-tat with the Kremlin over the war in Ukraine.

The pipeline transports 55 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year of gas under the Baltic Sea and has been offline since July 11 for annual maintenance.

On the operator Nord Stream AG’s website, physical flows were at 21,388,236 kwh/h for 0600-0700 CET (0400-0500 GMT), from zero previously.

The resumption in gas flows could take several hours, a spokesperson for the operator told Reuters.

A spokesperson for Austria’s OMV said Gazprom signalled it would deliver around 50% of agreed gas volumes on Thursday, levels seen before the shutdown.

