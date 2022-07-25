NEWS

Significance attached to Saudi crown Prince visit

Significance attached to Saudi crown Prince visit
[AP]

Athens is attaching great importance to the forthcoming visit of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Greece, as it sees his arrival as a step in confirming the strategic relationship between Athens and Riyadh.

The crown prince will be in Athens on Tuesday and Wednesday, after two consecutive postponements of his visit in the previous period. The heir to the Saudi throne will meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday at the Maximos Mansion.

Government sources note that the visit of the crown prince to Greece is the first on European soil after more than four years since he traveled to Paris in April 2018.

The same sources also noted that Greece has reinforced Saudi Arabia’s air defense with a Patriot artillery battery, something for which Riyadh has expressed its appreciation.

The source also stressed that during Mitsotakis’ last visit to Riyadh, an agreement was struck to establish a high council of cooperation between Greece and Saudi Arabia.

The two leaders plan to adopt a joint declaration that will reaffirm the strategic relationship between Greece and Saudi Arabia, as well as the Greek government’s choice to build alliances with Gulf countries.

Mohammed bin Salman will be accompanied by a large government delegation with the aim of signing agreements in the fields of defense, investment and culture.

Tellingly, Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos will sign a defense cooperation agreement with his counterpart, extending the already very good relations in this area.

Contacts between representatives of the business world will also be made on the sidelines of the government-level contacts, as the crown prince will be accompanied by several people who have shown interest in working with their Greek counterparts.

The Greece-Saudi Arabia Business Council has become more active recently. A joint project between the two countries for  the creation of a data cable is cited by the government as emblematic as it will turn Greece into a regional digital hub between Europe and Asia. 

Politics Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM: Erdogan must make position clear
NEWS

PM: Erdogan must make position clear

Sakellaropoulou postpones visit to Vienna
NEWS

Sakellaropoulou postpones visit to Vienna

NATO Summit a ‘diplomatic Waterloo’ for Greece, says Tsipras
NEWS

NATO Summit a ‘diplomatic Waterloo’ for Greece, says Tsipras

Athens and Ankara ‘need to talk,’ says Greek PM
NEWS

Athens and Ankara ‘need to talk,’ says Greek PM

Athens prepared for Madrid challenges
NEWS

Athens prepared for Madrid challenges

Ankara sends conflicting messages
NEWS

Ankara sends conflicting messages