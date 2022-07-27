NEWS

Turkey says Sweden has not yet extradited the suspects it seeks after NATO accord

NATO, Turkish, Swedish and Finnish flags are seen in this illustration taken May 18, 2022. Dado [Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]

Sweden has not yet extradited suspects Turkey seeks over terrorism-related charges despite signing an accord to lift Ankara’s veto to its NATO membership last month, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but were faced with opposition from Turkey which accused the Nordic countries of imposing arms embargoes on Ankara and supporting groups it deems terrorists.

The three countries signed an accord to lift Ankara’s veto in exchange for counter-terrorism promises, but Turkey has said it will block their membership bids if the pledges are not kept. It has sought the extradition of 73 people from Sweden, as well as a dozen others from Finland. [Reuters]

