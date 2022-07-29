Dendias meets Biden’s point man on global energy problems

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday met with US Envoy for Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein in Athens.

The two sides, Dendias tweeted, held “a productive discussion with focus on energy security issues and prospects for energy cooperation” between the two NATO allies.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Frangogiannis and US Ambassador George Tsunis.

No more details were immediately available.

