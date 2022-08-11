NEWS

Plevris: Omicron-adapted vaccines expected in two phases this fall

[AP]

The new, Omicron-adapted vaccines, are expected to arrive in Greece in two phases as of October, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said on Thursday, in time for fall booster campaigns.

The country will first receive the vaccines updated for the Omicron variant and later those that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, he said.

Plevris reiterated that those at risk  – citizens over the age of 60 and other vulnerable groups – should not wait for the new vaccines, but get their second booster shot now.

Vaccine

