US reaffirms Cyprus’ right to exploit energy resources

The United States has reaffirmed its position on Cyprus’ right to exploit energy resources found within its exclusive economic zone.

“The US policy for the exclusive economic zone of the Republic of Cyprus is long-term and has not changed,” a spokesperson for the State Department was quoted by the Cyprus News Agency as saying on Wednesday.

The statement came in the wake of a recent announcement by the Eni-Total consortium concerning the discovery of “significant” quantities of natural gas in Block 6 of the Republic of Cyprus’ EEZ.

“We believe that Cyprus’ oil and gas resources, like all its resources, should be shared fairly between the two communities,” the statement added.

“We remain united with our allies and partners in our commitment to advance European energy security, reduce our collective dependence on Russian energy and maintain pressure on Kremlin,” it said.