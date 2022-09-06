Nikos Dendias deplores ‘neo-Ottoman bullying’

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna attend a news conference following a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]

During joint statements with his visiting French counterpart Catherine Colonna, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias referred to the recent threats emanating from Ankara, saying Turkey wants “to turn back the clock of history and to revive the Ottoman Empire.”

“We speak in plain words. Turkey’s statements and actions are not acceptable. They are unacceptable. And reprehensible. But, we are not deterred. Nor are we afraid. We have faced far more serious threats in our history. We reject neo-Ottoman bullying. We will not get caught up in this delirium,” he said.

Colonna, who also visited Turkey, told Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that there should be no escalation or rhetorical escalation.

“I fully share the position you expressed to our Turkish counterpart,” Dendias said, addressing her. Speaking ahead of her visit, Colonna said Paris will continue to be “supportive” when it comes to attacks on Greek sovereignty, saying this is something that “will not change.”