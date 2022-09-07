NEWS

Defense Ministry denies report that Greece possesses Turkish UAV that fell in Libya

File photo.

Greece’s Defence Ministry rejected on Wednesday a television report claiming that Greece got its hands on a Turkish Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) that fell in Libya in 2020, saying “it lacks seriousness, is false and suspicious.”

A report on Mega channel on Wednesday night alleged that Libyan authorities handed over several parts of a Bayraktar TB2 to Greek officers two years ago, who in turn brought them to Greece.

The Defense Ministry also warned it would take legal action against those “spreading fake news with a negative impact on national defence and security.”

