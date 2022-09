Two pairs of Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over the Greek islets of Agathonisi and Anthropofagoi on Wednesday.

Specifically, a pair of Turkish jets flew over Agathonisi at 2.33 pm at a height of 10,000 feet, and a minute later at 2.34 pm a second pair flew over the islet of Anthropofagoi at a height of 17,000 feet.

The fighters were identified and intercepted in line with international rules of engagement, as is the standing practice.