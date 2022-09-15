NEWS

Greece welcomes EU proposals on energy

[AP]

Greece applauded the announcement on energy made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Wednesday, noting that it was in line with proposals made by the Greek government months ago.

The Commission proposals “confirm the correctness of the mechanism we have implemented in Greece. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had submitted a package of proposals to the Commission in March,” said Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas.

The Commission proposals include a mandatory reduction in electricity demand in peak hours, skimming off revenues from low-cost electricity generators and making fossil fuel firms share windfall profits. 

Energy EU

