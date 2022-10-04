NEWS

EU Commission approves Greek plan for non-household electricity consumers

EU Commission approves Greek plan for non-household electricity consumers
The European Commission cannot be blamed for keeping Greece in check after it spent money it could ill-afford on handouts. [Reuters]

The European Commission has approved an 800-million-euro Greek program to support non-household electricity consumers in the face of the challenges posed by Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis Framework, adopted by the Commission on March 23 and amended on July 20, based on Article 107(3)(b) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (‘TFEU’), recognizing that the EU economy is experiencing a serious disturbance.

Commenting on the decision, Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, who is in charge of competition policy, said: “Russia’s unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine continues to negatively affect the EU and the Greek economy. The 800-euro-million scheme approved today will enable Greece to support affected sectors and companies, in particular the smaller ones, by ensuring that sufficient liquidity remains available to them.

“We continue to stand with Ukraine and its people. At the same time, we continue working closely with member states to ensure that national support measures can be put in place in a timely, coordinated and effective way, while protecting the level playing field in the single market,” she added. [AMNA]

EU Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Stalemate on gas cap, as inflation soars
NEWS

Stalemate on gas cap, as inflation soars

EU countries approve energy windfall levies, turn to gas price cap
NEWS

EU countries approve energy windfall levies, turn to gas price cap

EU countries to back energy windfall levies, lock horns over gas price cap
NEWS

EU countries to back energy windfall levies, lock horns over gas price cap

EU countries at odds over possible gas price cap
NEWS

EU countries at odds over possible gas price cap

Mitsotakis hails push for EU-wide price cap on natural gas prices
NEWS

Mitsotakis hails push for EU-wide price cap on natural gas prices

Von der Leyen: Pipeline leaks are sabotage
NEWS

Von der Leyen: Pipeline leaks are sabotage