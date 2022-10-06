NEWS

Turkey appoints new ambassador to Israel as ties warm

Turkey appoints new ambassador to Israel as ties warm
[Shutterstock]

Turkey has appointed a new ambassador to Israel, the state-run news agency reported Thursday, in the latest step between the two countries’ efforts toward normalizing ties.

Sakir Ozkan Torunlar, a senior diplomat who had served as Turkey’s consul general in Jerusalem between 2010 and 2013, was named to the post, Anadolu Agency reported.

He takes up the position four years after Turkey withdrew its ambassador from Israel and ousted Israel’s ambassador in protest of the killing of dozens of Palestinians by Israeli gunfire during protests along the frontier with Gaza.

Israel and Turkey once enjoyed warm relations but relations began to sour following the election of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an outspoken critic of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians, as prime minister in 2003. Tensions peaked in 2010, when Israeli forces stormed a Turkish ship that broke through an Israeli blockade to deliver humanitarian aid to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. Nine Turkish activists were killed.

In a step toward rapprochement, Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Turkey in March to meet with Erdogan.

Last month, Israel named Irit Lillian as its ambassador to Turkey. Lillian had been in charge of the Israeli Embassy in Ankara for the last two years. [AP]

Turkey Diplomacy Israel

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece says it rejects Turkish admonitions on Muslim minority
NEWS

Greece says it rejects Turkish admonitions on Muslim minority

Greece rebuts Turkey’s claims over Muslim religious leaders
NEWS

Greece rebuts Turkey’s claims over Muslim religious leaders

Turkish warship docks in Israel as bilateral ties warm
NEWS

Turkish warship docks in Israel as bilateral ties warm

Israel says to restore full diplomatic relations with Turkey
NEWS

Israel says to restore full diplomatic relations with Turkey

Athens rebuffs Ankara on new law on Thrace muftis
NEWS

Athens rebuffs Ankara on new law on Thrace muftis

Athens notes ‘Turkish hypocrisy’ over the appointment of muftis in Thrace
NEWS

Athens notes ‘Turkish hypocrisy’ over the appointment of muftis in Thrace