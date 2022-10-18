NEWS

Turkey reportedly tests short-range ballistic missile

Turkey reportedly tests short-range ballistic missile
[ΑP Archive Photo]

Turkey has tested a short-range ballistic missile on Tuesday, firing it over the Black Sea, according to two people quoted by US outlet Bloomberg.

According to the anonymous sources, the missile was fired from a mobile platform near the port city of Rize at approximately 7 a.m. before flying for 561 kilometers and falling off the coast near the port of Sinop.

Turkey has long been making efforts to build its own ballistic missile, dubbed Tayfun, for a number of years. The Defense Industry Agency, responsible for the development of the Turkish defense industry, has remained silent on the topic.

Turkey Defense

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ankara struggling to cover lost ground
NEWS

Ankara struggling to cover lost ground

Panagiotopoulos to Akar: Talks futile while threats continue
NEWS

Panagiotopoulos to Akar: Talks futile while threats continue

Greek and Turkish defense ministers meet
NEWS

Greek and Turkish defense ministers meet

Defense Minister meets Turkish counterpart
NEWS

Defense Minister meets Turkish counterpart

Fighter sale to Turkey could still hit snags
NEWS

Fighter sale to Turkey could still hit snags

US Senate drops amendments restricting F-16 sale to Turkey
NDAA

US Senate drops amendments restricting F-16 sale to Turkey