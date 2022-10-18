Turkey reportedly tests short-range ballistic missile

Turkey has tested a short-range ballistic missile on Tuesday, firing it over the Black Sea, according to two people quoted by US outlet Bloomberg.

According to the anonymous sources, the missile was fired from a mobile platform near the port city of Rize at approximately 7 a.m. before flying for 561 kilometers and falling off the coast near the port of Sinop.

Turkey has long been making efforts to build its own ballistic missile, dubbed Tayfun, for a number of years. The Defense Industry Agency, responsible for the development of the Turkish defense industry, has remained silent on the topic.