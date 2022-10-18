Schinas states that the era of European security naivete is over

European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas addressed the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday and discussed the protection of the Union’s critical infrastructure.

“The era of European naivete and innocence when it comes to matters of security is over,” said Schinas when answering questions by the MEPs.

“For the first time now, at the EU level, we have a robust set of rules that allow us to align protection against digital and physical threats, at the same level of intensity and protection,” he added.