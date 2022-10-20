Mitsotakis heading to Brussels for make-or-break summit on energy crisis

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is heading to Brussels on Thursday to participate in a crucial EU summit that seeks to adopt joint measures to contain an energy crisis that has already dented the bloc’s economy.

At the European Council meeting, he will reiterate that the EU “must send a clear, unified message to the energy markets that it will protect its citizens and businesses from extreme price fluctuations and that it needs to act decisively,” now having a mechanism that will set a ceiling on the price of natural gas.

The Greek government considers the package of proposals presented by the European Commission are a positive, important step in the direction of a joint response to the problem, as Mitsotakis had said in March in a letter to the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The current slide of the price of natural gas is partly linked to ongoing debate in the EU on the price cap, according to the government.