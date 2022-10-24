Gov’t pledges continued support for vulnerable households, businesses

Greece’s conservative administration will shield vulnerable households and businesses from soaring energy costs as long as there is upheaval, government spokesman Yannis Oikonomou said on Monday.

“We will use up all available fiscal space, but we will not go beyond this point,” he clarified.

Oikonomou meanwhile welcomed progress on measures to tackle the energy crisis during an EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday, as member states gave the European Commission the green light to work on proposals for a temporary price cap.

“Even the threat of placing a cap on energy prices worked,” he said, taking note of the recent decline in gas prices.