Support for households and businesses to continue, PM tells Sakellaropoulou

The Greek government will continue to support households and businesses in the face of soaring energy bills, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told President Katerina Sakellaropoulou during a briefing at the Presidential Mansion on Tuesday.

Mitsotakis said that while aiming to offer extra support to those hardest hit by the cost of living crisis in recent months, the measures will remain strictly within fiscal limits.

“We cannot deviate from the targets we are committed to,” he said.

The conservative leader also welcomed the outcome of last week’s EU leaders summit in Brussels that saw the bloc edge toward an energy price cap, following a concession from Germany.

Sakellaropou agreed saying, “I wish that European leaders can find solutions that go beyond [their] individual interests and prioritize the collective good.”

“It’s important for European economies as well as for European societies,” she said.