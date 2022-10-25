NEWS

Support for households and businesses to continue, PM tells Sakellaropoulou

Support for households and businesses to continue, PM tells Sakellaropoulou

The Greek government will continue to support households and businesses in the face of soaring energy bills, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told President Katerina Sakellaropoulou during a briefing at the Presidential Mansion on Tuesday.

Mitsotakis said that while aiming to offer extra support to those hardest hit by the cost of living crisis in recent months, the measures will remain strictly within fiscal limits.

“We cannot deviate from the targets we are committed to,” he said.

The conservative leader also welcomed the outcome of last week’s EU leaders summit in Brussels that saw the bloc edge toward an energy price cap, following a concession from Germany.

Sakellaropou agreed saying, “I wish that European leaders can find solutions that go beyond [their] individual interests and prioritize the collective good.”

“It’s important for European economies as well as for European societies,” she said.

Politics Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM: Energy support will continue
NEWS

PM: Energy support will continue

PM states that it is time for Europe to deal with soaring energy costs
NEWS

PM states that it is time for Europe to deal with soaring energy costs

EU countries seek way out of impasse over gas price caps
NEWS

EU countries seek way out of impasse over gas price caps

PM says EU needs to counter gas market manipulation
NEWS

PM says EU needs to counter gas market manipulation

Erdogan, Mitsotakis unlikely to meet in Prague
NEWS

Erdogan, Mitsotakis unlikely to meet in Prague

Mitsotakis reiterates call for capping gas prices
NEWS

Mitsotakis reiterates call for capping gas prices