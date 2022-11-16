Former party leader Konstantopoulos hospitalized due to Covid complications

Former leader of Synaspismos (SYN) party Nikos Konstantopoulos has been hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Sotiria pulmonary hospital in Athens for the last 13 days due to complications caused by Covid-19, a statement from the office of his daughter, former Parliament speaker Zoi Konstantopoulou said on Tuesday.

The veteran politician and lawyer, aged 80, underwent an emergency embolization after extensive internal hemorrhage. “The lawyer and former president of Synaspismos gave a courageous battle for his life and is already in a recovery phase,” the statement said, also thanking the hospital staff and those who gave blood for him.

Konstantopoulos was president of SYN from 1993 to 2004, when SYN joined other leftist entities to form SYRIZA, the current main opposition party. It dissolved as independent party in 2013.

[AMNA]