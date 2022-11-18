NEWS

Two arrested for dozens of car thefts, robberies in Thessaloniki

[Intime News]

Two men were arrested on Thursday and two more were wanted by police for a series of car thefts and robberies that occurred over three months in Thessaloniki, northern Greece.

According to the police investigation, the two suspects, aged 20 and 29, along with their accomplices, aged 18 and 34, committed 50 thefts – 13 of which were of vehicles, 14 of petrol stations, 12 of companies, five of garages and six of shops – in the districts of Sindos, Chalastra, Efkarpia, Evosmos, Oreokastro, Menemeni, Agios Athanasios and Chalkidona as well as in the neighboring prefectures of Pella, Kilkis, and Imathia.

The detainee suspects, along with two suspects who remain at large, are accused of forming a criminal organization, aggravated theft committed with complicity and repeated damage to foreign property.

The loot amounts to at least 43,000 euros, while the amount of damage they caused is estimated at 30,000 euros.

The illegal activities that were uncovered took place at least since August 26 this year, authorities said.

Crime

