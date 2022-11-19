‘Energy officers’ in short supply

Only 798 state entities out of 2,776 in Greece have designated an “energy officer” to implement a plan to cut energy consumption in the public sector, state agencies and local government and help deal with the energy crisis.

The government announced a plan in June that would see government buildings cut the use of air conditioning and heating, install windows, and turn off computers after working hours to slash energy consumption by 10% in the short term.

Among those that have not appointed an energy officer are the Parliament, the General Secretariat of Information and Communication, the state-run news agency AMNA and the government’s General Secretariat of Coordination.