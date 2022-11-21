NEWS

Magnitude 5.5 quake strikes between Crete and Kasos

An undersea earthquake with preliminary magnitude 5.5 occurred Monday in the sea area between Crete and Kasos, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck at 1.25 a.m. some 63 kilometers southwest of Kasos, at a depth of 46.9 kilometers. Reports said the quake was felt as far away as Egypt’s capital, Cairo.

Greece lies in one of the world’s most seismically active areas and earthquakes are common, but fatalities and major damage are rare.

