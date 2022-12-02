NEWS

‘Don’t get carried away by the words of others,’ Akar tells Athens

[AP]

Turkey is open to talks with Greece, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said, while cautioning officials in Athens against being influenced by third parties.

“We believe in peaceful negotiations [conducted with] patience. However, our call for dialogue must not be mistaken for weakness. We will protect our rights,” Akar told a press briefing on Friday. 

His comments came a day after Turkey’s National Security Council said that it “expects” Greece to immediately demilitarize its Aegean islands off the Turkish coast.

“Turkey does not constitute a threat, but a powerful, stable and effective ally,” Akar said, while urging Greece to “abandon actions and language that increase tension.”

“Make your [own] decisions; don’t get carried away by the words of others.”

Turkey Diplomacy

