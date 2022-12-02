‘Don’t get carried away by the words of others,’ Akar tells Athens
Turkey is open to talks with Greece, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said, while cautioning officials in Athens against being influenced by third parties.
“We believe in peaceful negotiations [conducted with] patience. However, our call for dialogue must not be mistaken for weakness. We will protect our rights,” Akar told a press briefing on Friday.
His comments came a day after Turkey’s National Security Council said that it “expects” Greece to immediately demilitarize its Aegean islands off the Turkish coast.
“Turkey does not constitute a threat, but a powerful, stable and effective ally,” Akar said, while urging Greece to “abandon actions and language that increase tension.”
“Make your [own] decisions; don’t get carried away by the words of others.”