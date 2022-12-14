NEWS

EU condemns Turkish missile strike threat

The EU condemned the recent threats made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in which he threatened a missile strike on Athens, during a press conference with European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano on Wednesday.

“The EU has repeatedly stressed that aggressive statements against Greece create serious worry and are in total opposition with the very necessary efforts to de-escalate in the Mediterranean,” said Spano.

“We have repeatedly stated that the replacement of threatening rhetoric with constructive and honest dialogue and communication is the key to de-escalation, the advancement of mutual understanding and the development of good neighborly relations between Greece and Turkey,” he added.

