Mitsotakis calls for EU agreement on gas price caps by Monday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has urged his EU colleagues to agree on price caps on natural gas by next Monday, sources have told the AMNA news agency.

Addressing the European Council meeting in Brussels, Mitsotakis pointed out that although an order for price caps was backed at two meetings in October of EU leaders and energy ministers, it remains to be implemented.

The premier stressed that the issue must be resolved at the Council of Energy Ministers meeting on Monday.

His request was approved for inclusion in the Council’s conclusion statement.

During the discussion on the US Inflation Reduction Act, Mitsotakis spoke of a need for Europe to actively support businesses by putting money on the table and strenghthening RePowerEU, the European Commission’s plan to make Europe independent of Russian fossil fuels by 2030. [AMNA]