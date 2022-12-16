NEWS EUROPEAN COUNCIL

Cap issue debated

Cap issue debated
[AP]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis rued on Thursday that while the mandate for the formulation of a price correction mechanism on natural gas was given last October, it has not yet been implemented.

Speaking during his intervention at the European Council, Mitsotakis reportedly made it clear that the issue should be closed on Monday at the Energy Council.

“At the last European Council of the year we will come back to the issue of energy costs and I hope that after many months of consultations we will be able to finalize our decisions either today, or next Monday at the latest, at the Council of Ministers,” the Greek PM said.

He said EU leaders are close to imposing a cap on the price of gas.

“Our arguments are now known to all member-states and I believe that one way or another we will find the necessary majorities to move in this direction,” he said.

As for discussion on transatlantic relations and in particular on the US inflation reduction, Mitsotakis stressed the need for Europe to move in a coordinated manner and support EU businesses by putting money on the table and strengthening REPowerEU. 

Energy Politics EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU meeting tries to break gas price cap impasse
NEWS

EU meeting tries to break gas price cap impasse

German Chancellor says solidarity only way out of energy crisis
NEWS

German Chancellor says solidarity only way out of energy crisis

PM states that it is time for Europe to deal with soaring energy costs
NEWS

PM states that it is time for Europe to deal with soaring energy costs

EU countries seek way out of impasse over gas price caps
NEWS

EU countries seek way out of impasse over gas price caps

Erdogan, Mitsotakis unlikely to meet in Prague
NEWS

Erdogan, Mitsotakis unlikely to meet in Prague

Group of countries – Greece among them – to push EU for gas price cap
NEWS

Group of countries – Greece among them – to push EU for gas price cap