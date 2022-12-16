Cap issue debated

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis rued on Thursday that while the mandate for the formulation of a price correction mechanism on natural gas was given last October, it has not yet been implemented.

Speaking during his intervention at the European Council, Mitsotakis reportedly made it clear that the issue should be closed on Monday at the Energy Council.

“At the last European Council of the year we will come back to the issue of energy costs and I hope that after many months of consultations we will be able to finalize our decisions either today, or next Monday at the latest, at the Council of Ministers,” the Greek PM said.

He said EU leaders are close to imposing a cap on the price of gas.

“Our arguments are now known to all member-states and I believe that one way or another we will find the necessary majorities to move in this direction,” he said.

As for discussion on transatlantic relations and in particular on the US inflation reduction, Mitsotakis stressed the need for Europe to move in a coordinated manner and support EU businesses by putting money on the table and strengthening REPowerEU.