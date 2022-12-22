General State Archives to scan 55 mln pages of documents

The General State Archives (GAK) intends to scan at least 55 million pages of documents from its holdings as part of a 29-million-euro investment that has been included in the EU Recovery Fund.

The project includes the central GAK in Athens and 57 subsidiary archives nationwide.

In a first stage, the GAK hopes to digitize at least 30% of its archival holdings by the end of 2023 and 90% by late 2025.

The project also foresees the creation of an online portal where members of the public can access the digitized documents.