EU, US concerned by ‘tense situation’ in north of Kosovo

Serbian police officers stand at the closed Merdare border crossing between Kosovo and Serbia on Wednesday. [AP]

The European Union and the United States are concerned about the continued tense situation in the north of Kosovo, they said in a joint statement released by the US State Department on Wednesday, urging the parties to de-escalate the situation.

A former Kosovo Serb policeman was arrested on December 10 for assaulting a serving police officer.

The arrest triggered violent protests by Kosovo’s Serb minority.

He will be released from custody and put under house arrest, a court spokesperson said on Wednesday, in a bid to ease tensions between Kosovo and Serbia. [Reuters]