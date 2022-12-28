EU, US concerned by ‘tense situation’ in north of Kosovo
The European Union and the United States are concerned about the continued tense situation in the north of Kosovo, they said in a joint statement released by the US State Department on Wednesday, urging the parties to de-escalate the situation.
A former Kosovo Serb policeman was arrested on December 10 for assaulting a serving police officer.
The arrest triggered violent protests by Kosovo’s Serb minority.
He will be released from custody and put under house arrest, a court spokesperson said on Wednesday, in a bid to ease tensions between Kosovo and Serbia. [Reuters]