NEWS

Turkey cancels Swedish defense minister visit after protest permit

Turkey cancels Swedish defense minister visit after protest permit
Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson looks on, as he visits soldiers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine who are taking part in the UK-led basic training program, on a military training camp, in an unspecified location in the north-east of England, Nov. 9, 2022. [Andy Commins/Pool via Reuters]

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday that a planned visit by his Swedish counterpart to Ankara has been cancelled after Swedish authorities granted permission for protests in Stockholm.

“At this point, the visit of Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson to Turkey on January 27 has become meaningless. So we cancelled the visit,” Akar said.

Swedish Defense Minister Jonson had planned to travel next week to Ankara at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart as the Nordic country hopes to nudge Turkey to ratify its bid to join NATO.

Akar said he discussed the lack of measures for protests in Sweden against Turkey with President Tayyip Erdogan and conveyed his reaction to his Swedish counterpart on the sidelines of a meeting of Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

“It is unacceptable not to make a move or react to these [protests]. The necessary things needed to be done, measures should have been taken,” Akar said according to a statement by Turkish defense ministry.

On Friday, Turkey summoned the Swedish ambassador over authorities’ permission for a protest, in which Muslim holy book the Koran will be burned, near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm scheduled to be held on Saturday. [Reuters]

Turkey NATO

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
US says it’s time for Finland, Sweden to join NATO
NEWS

US says it’s time for Finland, Sweden to join NATO

Turkey calls Swedish prosecutor’s inaction over Erdogan effigy ‘absurd’
NEWS

Turkey calls Swedish prosecutor’s inaction over Erdogan effigy ‘absurd’

Erdogan aide says time running out to ratify Sweden, Finland NATO bids
NEWS

Erdogan aide says time running out to ratify Sweden, Finland NATO bids

Sweden: Erdogan effigy ‘act of sabotage’ against NATO bid
NEWS

Sweden: Erdogan effigy ‘act of sabotage’ against NATO bid

Turkish prosecutors to probe Erdogan effigy incident in Sweden
NEWS

Turkish prosecutors to probe Erdogan effigy incident in Sweden

Turkey summons Swedish ambassador over Erdogan puppet protest in Stockholm
NEWS

Turkey summons Swedish ambassador over Erdogan puppet protest in Stockholm