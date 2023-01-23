Greek PM to visit Japan Jan 29-31

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will embark on an official visit to Japan from January 29th to 31st, as announced by official sources on Monday.

During his trip, Mitsotakis will hold meetings with key figures such as Crown Prince Akishino, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and House of Representatives speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda.

Accompanied by a delegation of cabinet members and business leaders, Mitsotakis will also engage in discussions with prominent Japanese business leaders. In addition, he will deliver a lecture at the prestigious University of Tokyo.

Further details of the visit have yet to be released.