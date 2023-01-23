NEWS

Assessment of natural gas reserves by year end, PM says

Greece’s hydrocarbon exploration southwest of the Peloponnese peninsula and south of Crete island is proceeding without delays, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told a press briefing on the economy Monday, adding that an assessment of the natural gas potential is expected by the end of 2023.

He said that no further blocks are under consideration for hydrocarbon exploration.

“In any case, investments in natural gas [projects] are still viable and financeable. We are not putting the brakes on green energy, but we will also need natural gas,” he said.

