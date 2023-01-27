NEWS

Turkey summons Danish envoy over permission for protest

[Shutterstock]

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summoned Denmark’s ambassador on Friday over authorities’ permission of a protest in Copenhagen scheduled for Friday, ministry sources said.

One source from the ministry said Ankara strongly condemned “provocative act that constitutes a hate crime,” which included an “assault” on the Muslim holy book Koran. The ministry asked for reversal of the permission for the demonstration, the sources said.

A protest including the burning a copy of Koran last week near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm by an anti-immigrant Danish/Swedish politician from the far-right fringe drew strong condemnation from Ankara. [Reuters]

Turkey Diplomacy

