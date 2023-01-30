NEWS

Dendias meets new Argentina ambassador

Dendias meets new Argentina ambassador

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with Argentina’s new ambassador to Athens, Luis Alfredo Azpiazu, at the Foreign Ministry on Monday and wished him a successful mission.

Monday’s talks focused on further promoting bilateral relations, the ministry tweeted. 

Diplomacy

