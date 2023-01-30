Dendias meets new Argentina ambassador

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with Argentina’s new ambassador to Athens, Luis Alfredo Azpiazu, at the Foreign Ministry on Monday and wished him a successful mission.

Monday’s talks focused on further promoting bilateral relations, the ministry tweeted.

FM @NikosDendias welcomed today at @GreeceMFA new #Argentina Ambassador, Luis Alfredo Azpiazu, and wished him a successful term – discussion focused on further promoting 🇬🇷-🇦🇷 relations pic.twitter.com/AJdL1xssNr — Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) January 30, 2023