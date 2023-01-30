NEWS

Turkish F-16s fly over Chios and nearby islands

A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over three Greek islands, including Chios, after they violated Greek airspace and entered the Athens Flight Information Region without submitting a flight plan on Monday afternoon.

Specifically, the pair flew over the island of Oinousses at 1.37 p.m. at a height of 25,000 feet, Panagia and Oinousses again at 1.45 p.m. at a height of 22,000 feet, and finally over the northern coast of Chios at 1.46 p.m. at a height of 28,000 feet.

The Turkish planes were identified and intercepted by Greek fighters in accordance with the international rules of engagement.

