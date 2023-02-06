FM Dendias to tour six Central and South American countries Feb 6-10

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias will tour six countries of Central and South America February 6-10 as of Monday, the ministry said on Sunday.

Dendias will visit Brazil (Feb. 6), Uruguay (Feb. 7), Argentina (Feb. 8), Paraguay (Feb. 9), Panama and Jamaica (Feb. 10).

It will be the first time a Greek FM visits any of the above countries except for Panama. At all six countries, Dendias is expected to sign bilateral memoranda of understanding in several sectors. Talks will focus on expanding bilateral collaboration and collaboration on international fora, especially to manage mutual challenges on the basis of International Law, including the Law of the Sea.