NEWS

PM tells Erdogan Greece ready to ‘contribute even more’ to quake relief efforts

PM tells Erdogan Greece ready to ‘contribute even more’ to quake relief efforts
[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a telephone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake that has killed more than 2,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Mitsotakis expressed his grief and shared with Erdogan the condolences of the Greek government and people for the tragic loss of life.

The prime minister repeated Greece’s readiness to immediately contribute even more to the relief efforts, that is provide assistance on top of the Greek rescue mission that has already been dispatched.

The Turkish president thanked the prime minister for his solidarity and the immediate assistance.

Turkey Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
President says Greece ‘stands in solidarity’ with Turkey, Syria after deadly quake
NEWS

President says Greece ‘stands in solidarity’ with Turkey, Syria after deadly quake

Turkey says Western states gave it no evidence to back up security threat reports
NEWS

Turkey says Western states gave it no evidence to back up security threat reports

Congress has to be on board with F-16 sale, State Department says 
NEWS

Congress has to be on board with F-16 sale, State Department says 

Turkey summons nine Western ambassadors over security alerts
NEWS

Turkey summons nine Western ambassadors over security alerts

US Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval
NEWS

US Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval

Erdogan: Sweden can’t join NATO if Quran-burning is allowed
NEWS

Erdogan: Sweden can’t join NATO if Quran-burning is allowed