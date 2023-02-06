PM tells Erdogan Greece ready to ‘contribute even more’ to quake relief efforts

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a telephone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake that has killed more than 2,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Mitsotakis expressed his grief and shared with Erdogan the condolences of the Greek government and people for the tragic loss of life.

The prime minister repeated Greece’s readiness to immediately contribute even more to the relief efforts, that is provide assistance on top of the Greek rescue mission that has already been dispatched.

The Turkish president thanked the prime minister for his solidarity and the immediate assistance.