Alternate FM Varvitsiotis meets with visiting Polish Deputy FM Mularczyk

Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said that “the improvement of Greek-Turkish relations should not be based only on tragedies but should be a constant aim of both sides”, after the conclusion of his meeting on Wednesday with visiting Polish Deputy FM responsible for European Affairs, Arkadiusz Mularczyk.

“Any new page to be written should be a page of respect for both good neighborly relations and the sovereignty of the two countries, as well as international law,” Varvitsiotis underlined.

Asked to comment on the issue of German reparations, Varvitsiotis pointed out that it is important that Poland has brought the issue to the fore again.

“We believe in the restoration of justice and that this inalienable demand of the Greek people is also an open issue for the thousands of hundreds of the victims of Nazi brutality, as well as for the final closure on this chapter of World War Two,” he added. “For the (Greek) government, the issue remains on the agenda”, Varvitsiotis underlined.

Referring to the developments in Ukraine, Varvitsiotis said that the Greek government supported Ukraine from the beginning by offering military support and by its stance in European Council meetings.

Polish minister

On his part, Mularczyk said that Greece and Poland share the same view in their role within EU and on issues. Referring to the East Mediterranean, he underlined that the “differences between neighboring countries should be resolved through deliberations with respect to international law and territorial integrity.”

He said he was impressed by Greece’s aid to Turkey during the earthquakes. “In difficult times the countries of the region should rely on each other and show solidarity.”

He was also impressed, he said, by Greece’s excellent and effective steps in becoming independent of Russian resources, underlining that “Greece is turning into an energy hub.”

On the German reparations he noted that “there will be collaboration between the two countries in the future, because both Greece and Poland were certainly the countries that were treated unfairly, and justice and the struggle for dignity are very important for us.”

In terms of Ukraine, he added that along with Greece and its Western allies, Poland will continue to exert pressure on Russia so the war ends. [AMNA]