More than 330 boxes of aid collected by Greek scouts leaving Lesvos for Ayvalik on Thursday
More than 330 boxes with humanitarian aid collected by Greek boy and girl scouts for earthquake-stricken people in Turkey will depart from Lesvos island to Ayvalik, on the Turkish coast, on Thursday.

Lesvos scouts collected and packed at least 180 boxes, while another 150 boxes were forwarded by boat from Piraeus by the scouts of Attica.

Several scouting associations across the country continue to collect humanitarian aid in cooperation with the Hellenic Red Cross. Scouts in Thessaloniki, who are also gathering goods until Friday, will soon have their aid delivered by road to scouts in Istanbul.

The transport and logistics have been contributed by several private companies, port workers, local governments, and other entities. [AMNA]

