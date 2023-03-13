NEWS

Turkish ambassador visits EMAK headquarters to thank Greek rescuing team

Turkish Ambassador to Athens Cagatay Erciyes visited the headquarters of Greece’s EMAK disaster response team in a gesture of gratitude for its assistance in the aftermath of February’s disastrous earthquake, the embassy said in a tweet Monday.

The embassy said that the Turkish envoy, who was accompanied by Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides, “reiterated Turkey’s gratitude and thanked EMAK and EKAB members who rescued five lives in Hatay,” the country’s worst-hit province.

The head of Turkey’s disaster and emergency management agency on Saturday raised the country’s death toll from the magnitude 7.8 earthquake on February 6 to 47,975. 

