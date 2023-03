Central banker Yannis Stournaras said Greece should return to fiscal surpluses as soon as possible.

The exposure of Greek banks to Credit Suisse is “almost zero,” Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras told Reuters on Monday.

“They (the Greek banks) are not exposed to Credit Suisse’s Additional Tier 1,” Stournaras, who also sits on the ECB’s 26-member Governing Council, said, adding that Greek banks are solid. [Reuters]