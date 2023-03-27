NEWS

Albania: Gunshots targeting private TV station kill guard

IPI - The Global Network for Independent Media

Gunshots fired on the building of an Albanian private television station resulted in the death of a security guard, police said Monday.

Police said in a statement that the perpetrators fired several rounds at the entrance of the Top Channel TV station, killing the 60-year-old guard identified only by his initials P.K. in line with Albanian privacy laws.

Police discovered the scorched remains of a truck and two Kalashnikov automatic rifles some 50 km (30 miles) from the scene of the shooting.

Local authorities, journalists’ associations and western embassies denounced the attack and called on law enforcement to bring the perpetrators to justice.

It’s unclear what prompted the attack. An investigation has so far produced no leads. [AP]

