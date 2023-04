Prime Minister Mitsotakis is scheduled to have a series of meetings Monday.

At 11.30 a.m., he will hold a working meeting with the executive committee of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) at Athens International Airport.

At 1.30 p.m., Mitsotakis will receive UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Maximos Mansion.

Later in the day, at 5 p.m., the Greek premier is set to meet with US Senator Rick Scott. [AMNA]